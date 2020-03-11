Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Sherrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Ann Sherrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Ann Sherrell Obituary
Brenda Ann Sherrell March 22, 1955 March 5, 2020 Our mother, wife, sister, gran, and friend, entered into heaven at 64 on an early Spring Thursday in Puyallup, Wash. Born in Valdosta, Georgia to Clarence Joseph Karahuta and Joan Nunny, Brenda was the middle child of five. Growing up in a military family, she lived in many places. One being Alaska with stories of skiing, ice skating, and experiencing the Great Alaskan Earthquake. In Missouri she enjoyed barrel and pole racing. Her family settled into Spokane Wash. where she enjoyed roller skating, bowling, dancing, and working with horses. In '74, she married Lee Sherrell and enjoyed 45 years together raising their three children with many nights of coaching their sports. She enjoyed being a second mother to all friends. Brenda's life focus was always family. She loved signs of spring and summer adventures with Lee touring the countryside and discovering hot springs along the way. She found the positive in every situation and enjoyed what life had to offer. She was our rock in hard times, lending an ear to provide comfort to all our decisions. When asked to sum up her 35.5 year education career in one word she replied, "perseverance." She taught us how to be a hard worker, a good friend and to be grateful for the simple things. Words cannot express how many people she inspired and how much she will be missed. Preceded in death by her mom and dad. Survived by siblings Joe, Susan, Helen, Patricia; husband Lee; children Dana, Jay, Craig; grandchild Carter; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service: March 13, 4 pm, Hills Funeral Home, Puyallup, WA. Get together 5:30 pm, Bethel Learning Center, Spanaway, WA. Graveside service: March 15, 12:30 pm, Fairmont Memorial Park, Spokane, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -