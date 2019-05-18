Brenda Farris Brenda Joy (Meek) Farris born 7/15/1949 in Tacoma, Washington to Eugene W. Meek and Nadine E. (Hardtke) Meek. She had passed away 5/5/2019 in Lakewood, Washington. She lived in Orting most of her life and graduated from Orting High School in 1967. She was a worthy advisory of Rainbow and loved the ocean and doing crafts. Her smile would light up a room, she had a heart of gold and she was a second mother to many children. Brenda Farris married in 1978 to Richard Farris and later divorced, and they had 2 sons, Lance and Joel. She is survived by her mother, Nadine Meek-McKee, Brothers, Randy of Orting and Kevin of Great Falls, MT. Her two sons, Lance (Ashley) granddaughters Mckinzi, Kyleigh and Baylee. Joel (Amanda), granddaughter Nevaeh and step grandsons, Daniel and Justice Lopez. She dearly loved all of her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her father, Eugene W Meek 8/15/76 A memorial service and reception will be held on June 1st from 1 to 4pm at the Orting Manor; 102 Bridge St SE Orting, WA.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 18, 2019