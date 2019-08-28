|
Brenda Lee Estenson Swanson Brenda was born in Tacoma, WA on April 8, 1964 to Lyle and Joan Estenson and passed away on August 8, 2019. Brenda was a much loved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She lived valiantly with MS for 30 years. Brenda graduated from Clover Park High School in 1982 and attended community college. She worked at ft. Lewis in Data Processing until MS forced her to retire at a young age. Brenda is survived by her husband Brent, son Kenneth Estenson (Abbie), granddaughter Haily, grandson Jaiden, father Lyle, sister Debbie Harper (Ken) and many nieces and nephews. Brenda was predeceased by her mother Joan. A Celebration of her life will be held on September 7 at 1 PM at Meridian Habitat Park, 14422 Meridian E, Puyallup WA. In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 192 Nickerson St. #100, Seattle, WA 98109 or .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 28, 2019