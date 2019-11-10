Home

Brenda Lee Higham

Brenda Lee Higham Obituary
Brenda Lee Higham Oct. 26, 1957 - Oct. 29, 2019 Brenda grew up in Wahiawa, Hawaii with her parents, sister, many aunts, uncles and cousins. She moved to Puyallup WA in 1981 with her two children, mother and sister to reunite with her extended family. She met and married her husband Rory in 1996. She worked at Albertson's for 20 years. She loved her Hawaiian heritage, her family and her pets. Brenda loved to do her aloha crafts, antiques, gardening and cooking. She had a quick wit, a great sense of humor and a giving soul. She leaves behind her husband Rory, daughter Kristin O'Brien, son Daniel Morris, two grandchildren, and her mother, Kathy Martin. She is preceded in death by her father Larry Ernest and sister Tracy Hunter. Services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11am at Hill Funeral Home in Puyallup. Reception to follow.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019
