Brian Kilen Brian Lee Kilen, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Tacoma, WA on February 23rd, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Ruby and Edwin Kilen. He is survived by his brothers, Bruce (Linda) and Craig (Jenny) as well as his many nieces and nephews. Brian was born on September 2nd, 1952 in Puyallup, WA. He graduated from Puyallup High School in 1970. Immediately following graduation, he joined the Air Force as a Munitions Mechanic. In 1988 he started working for Wilson Air until his retirement in 2016. . Brian loved to golf, fish and play darts with friends. He would go out of his way to lend a hand, especially if you needed help fixing your car. Brian served on the South Tacoma Neighborhood Council and the Gargoyles Protectors of Children MC. Brian will be laid to rest on March 15th, 2019 at 12:15 at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Brian's life.

