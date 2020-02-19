|
|
Bridget Fulk Bridget(Brenda) Esther Fulk passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in the early morning of February 13th, 2020. Brenda was born in Mitchellstown, Co. Cork, Ireland and lived there until leaving for London, England to attend Nursing School. After marrying an American Soldier, MIchael Fulk , they moved their life to the United States and eventually Washington State. Brenda worked at Puget Sound Hospital for her entire career in Washington and retired in 2009. Brenda is survived by her son Alan O'Neill, daughter - in - law Teri, grandsons David and Randy Frye and numerous family members in Ireland, and a very devoted group of long time friends. A Celebration of Brenda's life will be held on Sunday, March1st 2020 at 10:00 am. The location is the Puyallup Activity Center, 210 West Pioneer Ave, Puyallup WA 98371.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 19, 2020