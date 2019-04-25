Brooke Upton Brooke Ellen Upton (n‚e Norton) was born on 9/17/1959 in Libby, Montana. She died on 4/14/2019 at Hospice House in Washington. She was a member of the Lakes graduating class of 1977. Brooke was a barber in downtown Tacoma for more than 20 years, retiring (in 2010) from a career she loved when her breast cancer returned and attacked her bones. She was passionate about her work, and could recognize the back of a client's head on the street exclaiming: "I know that hair." After years of hard work, she received her Master's in Medical QiGong from the Empty Mountain Institute in 2018. For the last few years, she has combined Western and Eastern Medicine, focusing on healing as much as she could, physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. She is survived by her dog, Moon; children, Liberty Upton and Mason Upton; spouse, Dave Mayor; siblings, Eric Norton and Cristi Norton; nieces and nephew; and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on 6/15/19. For more information, please contact [email protected] Please consider making a donation to a nature conservancy charity, such as the Washington National Park Fund.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary