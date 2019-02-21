Home

Bruce Allen Durkin

Bruce Allen Durkin Obituary
Bruce Allen Durkin August 31, 1947 - February 8, 2019 Bruce Allen Durkin, of Spanaway WA passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born in Cuyahoga Falls, OH and moved to WA after serving in the United States Air Force. Bruce retired from Local 86 as a Journeyman Ironworker. He is survived by his son, Doug (Dana); daughter, Nicole (Kip); five grand-children, and Sister Sylvia. He was loved by many and will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Yelm Community Center.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 21, 2019
