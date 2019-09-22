|
|
Bruce Ledbetter Bruce was a loving husband and father who passed away peacefully in Tacoma on September 2, 2019. He retired from LeMay Enterprise after 30 years of service. After family, Bruce's love was coaching and officiating, which he did most of his life. Survived by Pat, his wife of 53 years, and their three children, Mark (Mardi), Matt (Michelle) and Brooke (Sam). Bruce was blessed to be an integral part of his grandchildren's lives (Dylan Ledbetter, Taylor Wilkinson, Regan Wilkinson, Reece Wilkinson, and Rory Wilkinson). He never missed a game, concert, or camping trip. It broke our hearts to lose him, but the great happiness and joy he found in life will live on through all who knew him, In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bruce, can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of South Puget Sound, https://www.bgcsps.org/donate or the . A Celebration of Bruce's life will be held at 4 pm on Wednesday, September 25, at the Pierce County Skills Center, 16117 Canyon Road E., Puyallup, WA 98375.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019