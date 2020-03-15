Home

More Obituaries for Bruce Lyons
Bruce Lyons

Bruce Lyons Obituary
Bruce Lyons Bruce was born on July 16, 1930 and passed away at the age of 89 on March 2, 2020 in Lakewood, WA. He was raised in the Alki area of West Seattle and was, as much as anyone can be, a self made man. Successful in career and family, he was often heard to say "I have had a blessed life". Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Paula, three children; Curtis (Laura Mohr), Craig (Wendy) and Christine (Amy Erickson), as well as two grandchildren, David and Matthew Lyons. Full obituary can be viewed at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020
