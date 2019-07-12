Bruce Meredith Passed with peace and grace on July 7, with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife Myrna, son Danny of Round Rock TX, daughter Andrea of Bremerton, sister Martha Kostak of Waller TX and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bruce was born in Houston TX on June 17 th , 1944 to Raymond and Gertrude. He graduated from St. Thomas High in 1962 and attended the University of Texas where he earned a BS and MS in Nursing. He served in the US Army and Army Reserves from 1970 to 2004 and retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Bruce also worked as a nurse for the VA Hospital at American Lake and retired after 25 years. During his military and professional career, he lived in San Francisco, Brooklyn, Palo Alto and settled in Lakewood WA. He enjoyed fishing at Westport, UT football, gardening, movies, history and music by Buddy Holly and George Strait. He cherished his Catholic faith and attended St. John Bosco and the VA Chapel. He will be always remembered as a loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. There will be a memorial service at Mountain View Funeral Home (Aspen Chapel), 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood WA. The service will commence at 3:00 PM Sunday 14th July 2019, followed by a reception. We would ask that in lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to in honor of Bruce.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 12, 2019