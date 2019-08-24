|
Burton Eugene Wells Burton Eugene Wells was born September 1, 1928 and passed peacefully on July 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, including his dog Jesse. He is survived by his daughter Nancy and sons Mark, Tim, and Matt, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and countless friends. Burt attended Clover Park High School, served in the US Army, and graduated from Pacific Lutheran University. He influenced many lives as a teacher and coach at Nooksack High School in Everson, and Curtis High School in University Place. The family of Burt Wells invites you to join in a celebration of his life, on September 5th at 1:00 pm at the Gig Harbor Golf Club, 6909 Artondale Drive NW. Come celebrate Coach Wells and a life well lived.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 24, 2019