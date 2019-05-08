George Bustruck George was born on October 3, 1929 to parents George and Rose (deceased) and passed away on April 19, 2019, Good Friday, of a tragic fall. George attended Tacoma schools and graduated from Stadium High School in 1947. For 30 years he was production manager of Alsco Linen in Tacoma, and upon retirimg he worked for Hiatt Pontiac. Pat and George traveled the world -------- Irland, the Holy Land, Mexico, Hawaii, and the favorite, Palm Springs. George was a cradle Catholic of deep faith and love for his family -----------his devoted wife of 54 years, Patricia, a sister Barbara (Dick), a brother Walter (Betty) deceased, his pride and joy, two daughters Marge Beardemphl (Arny) and Janet Gorry, 4 grandchildren; Jennifer (Mike), Brad (Jennifer), Brian (April), and Jimmy (deceased), and 5 great-grandchildren; Zane, Skylar, Andrew, Jami, and Taylor. George was an avid sports fan ---------Huskies, Seahawks, and Mariners, when he wasn't watching MSNBC. He was a proud Croatian, a man of compassion and honor with a winning smile. A celebration of George's life will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Puyallup on May 14 at 11:00am followed by a reception in O'Brien Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis House Puyallup, All Saints Community Services, or the James Beardemphl Scholarship Fund. My George, we love you always and forever!

