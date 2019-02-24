Resources More Obituaries for Byron Ellingson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Byron Ellingson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Byron Ellingson January 18, 1923 - February 16, 2019 Our family and the world lost an incredible patriarch, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent, and friend, and the foodservice industry lost one of its great founders. Byron Ellingson was born in North Dakota on January 18, 1923, moving to Parkland when he was still a toddler. Growing up in South Tacoma during the Great Depression, Byron remembered cooking breakfast on a wood stove, washing clothes by hand and hanging them to dry, while more recently he enjoyed staying in touch with grandchildren and great-grandchildren in foreign countries via video chat. He attended Lincoln High School before enlisting in the Navy during WWII. He served proudly as a crash boat skipper throughout the war, despite never learning to swim. When he ended his Naval service, he entered the foodservice industry, eventually founding Bargreen Ellingson in 1960. His work ethic and integrity are legendary. He grew the company through unwavering commitment to his customers, strong values, and steady leadership, and later brought his sons Paul and Rick into the business. Today, Bargreen Ellingson is a third generation family business and the largest foodservice dealer in the Pacific Northwest, operating 22 facilities in nine states and one province, and employing almost 600 people. Byron's values remain the cultural bedrock of the company, nearly 60 years after he founded it. Byron was a master craftsman and creator who could build just about anything, including birdhouses better built than many real houses. Sometimes he even re-built them several times to achieve his vision and get it just right. He was curious. Until the very end, there wasn't a topic he wouldn't engage in with any generation of our family, not a book in the world he wouldn't read and discuss with his grandchildren. He wasn't shy about expressing his dissenting views if he disagreed with every word of it, but he would engage sincerely and deeply on any topic with any of us. He had a way of cutting through something to its essence with a strong opinion and was unafraid to express himself, but always did so with humility and openness. He would speak what he thought was the truth even if it was something most people were afraid to say. He could make humor of anything and always made every family member feel welcomed and special. He unintentionally became everyone's top source of family news and gossip, for the simple and pure reason that he maintained meaningful relationships and more frequent conversations with everyone of every generation, until the very end of his life. He was and is the glue and the heart that held us together. When we remember Byron, we hear his dry wit and quick, friendly laugh. We smell his spotless woodshop of freshly swept sawdust. We remember how he could be both a stoic Norwegian, and at the same time always make us feel loved. Byron was grateful to the end and considered himself blessed, and we will be forever grateful for the time we had with him. He was preceded in death by his wife Inez of 67 years, and his siblings Arnold, Alton, Elaine, and Norbert. He is survived by his sons Paul, Bruce, Rick, and Craig; their wives Linda, Betsy, and Tami; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, our family would be grateful for any donations to NW Furniture Bank (www.nwfurniturebank.org), where he volunteered every Thursday for years assembling donated furniture. A celebration of Byron's life will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Fircrest Golf Club, from 2pm to 5pm.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 24, 2019