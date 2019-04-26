C. Warren Sink Warren, died in AZ on 04/05/19. He was born in Highland Park Mich. in 1923 and raised in Dearborn, Mich. in 1941 he graduated from Dearborn HS where he played on the golf team-a sport he enjoyed playing into his nineties! Warren graduated from the Univ. of Mich in 1948 with a BSE in chemical Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration. He was president of Phi Epsilon fraternity. Warren served in the navy in WWII as an Aviation Electronics Technician. He enjoyed woodworking, from building furniture to remodeling homes. Warren also loved music from Jazz to Classical-the radio was always on, and turned to music. Humor was another strong interest. Warren joined Lockheed Aircraft in 1951 and retired from Lockheed Missiles 1985. He was a Senior Business Planner, engaged in product and long range planning. He moved to So Calif. in 1948 and married Ann Huntington in 1952. They had 4 children, John Sink, Jeff Sink, Emily Webb, residents of Calif. and Melinda Tighe of Olalla WA. Ann and Warren divorced in 1975 but remained the closest of friends (and neighbors) for most of the next 33 years. Ann died in 2008.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary