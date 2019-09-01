|
Calvin D. Stearns Calvin Stearns passed away August 28, 2019 at the age of 94 in Puyallup. He was born in Yakima, June 5, 1925, the first of two children to Paul and Edna Stearns. He is survived by his Sister Beverly Johnson of Enumclaw, Son Garry Stearns of Auburn, Daughter Deborah Young of Bonny Lake, Son Richard Stearns of Puyallup, also 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Loretta. He was a WWII Veteran enlisting in the Army in 1945 at the tail end of the war. After basic training he was assigned to Fort Lewis where he served as a hospital orderly caring for other returning veterans. He was honorably discharged in November 1946. After his military service he worked in a plywood mill before becoming an electrical lineman. This became his career working all over the state putting up power lines and building towers. He was a proud member of the IBEW. Fishing was his lifelong passion. He fished many lakes and rivers around this state, along with several charters off the coast of Washington, Alaska and Canada. This was only matched by his love of flowers. His yard was always full of a wide variety of buds and blooms. Per his request there will be no funeral service. There will be viewing at Weeks Funeral Home in Buckley, September 3 & 4, 2:00-6:00. The burial will be at Hilcrest Cemetery in Kent, it will be family only. A celebration of his life will be held at the Buckley Eagles, Thursday, September 12th, 3:00-5:00. Please no flowers, please send donations to Children's Orthopedic Hospital in the name of Calvin and Loretta Stearns.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 1, 2019