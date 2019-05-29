Yolanda Marie Wagner Passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019, at Meridian at Stone Creek in Milton, Wa., a caring and loving community. From her birth in Roslyn, Wa., on March 20,1922, to her death she nourished people around her with love. She was born to Rafaelle and Carmela Guerci and was the oldest of four children. After graduating from high school she married the love of her life and husband of 65 years Peter T. Wagner in 1940. Shortly thereafter they were separated by his service during WWII but reunited to raise a family. Peter preceded her to the Lord in 2005. She is survived by her four children, Karen Neeson (Paul), Lanny Wagner (Sue), Peter T. Wagner, Jr. (Jane), and Brian Wagner (Sue). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, and many friends. Funeral services with be celebrated on June 5, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 505 17th St. SE, Auburn, WA 98002. There will be a rosary at 10:30 am with mass at 11 am and a reception to follow at the church. Spousal military burial will take place at Tahoma National Cemetery on June 6, 2019 at 1:15 pm where she will once again join Peter. The family will greet those who attend at Holy Family from 10am to the time of service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Yolanda's name to Franciscan Foundation PO 1502, Tacoma, WA., 98401.

