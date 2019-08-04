Home

Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Candace (Rova) MacPherson Candace Rova MacPherson, shared 67 years of wisdom, compassion and humor with us until her soul launch on July 22, 2019. Living in true authenticity, Candace touched deep and meaningful places in the people she met and loved. As a part of her large, supportive community of family and friends, please join us for "CANDACE'S GRAND SEND OFF" on Wednesday, August 14th, 6:00-8:30 at the Environmental Services Building, located in Pierce County's Chambers Creek Regional Park at 9850 64th Street West in University Place. We will celebrate her life by sharing food, drink, memories and ceremony. We will end the evening with a toast to Candace as the sun sets over Puget Sound. Born in Portland, Oregon, she was raised and lived in University Place and Tacoma; she attended Curtis High School and Tacoma Community College, graduating with a Bachelors of Arts degree from Evergreen State College-Tacoma campus and received her Master of Arts in Counseling from Saint Martin's University in Lacey. She had a diverse work history that culminated in her chosen life's work as a Licensed Mental Health Therapist. She was a gifted practitioner who created nonjudgmental, open spaces for hearts to heal and minds to rest. As a healer, Candace leaves a legacy of over 25 years of counseling in both community and private practice. She is survived by her devoted spouse of 30 years, Kathy Olson-Brown, caring son Lewis MacPherson, daughter-in-law Carmin MacPherson, granddaughters Maddisen Shauers and Braelynn MacPherson, brother George Rova and a host of much loved in-laws who were her second family. She was a strong advocate for human, animal and environmental rights. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the next time you give or donate please do it with Candace in your heart. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019
