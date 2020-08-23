1/2
CAPT Gail A. Roose Jr.
CAPT. Gail A. Roose, Jr. CAPT Gail "Bud" Agnew Roose, Jr., 89, passed in the early morning hours of August 17th, 2020, to be reunited with his parents and 3 sisters in the loving embrace of our Heavenly Father. Born in 1931 to Dr. Gail A. Roose, MD, and Katharine Vance Roose in Salem, OH, he attended Valley Forge Military Academy, and upon graduation, attended Edinboro University, Penn State, and the University of Pittsburgh, graduating in 1955. Later that year, he joined the United States Coast Guard as a commissioned officer. He volunteered for two tours in Vietnam, and received several awards including a Silver Star and a Bronze Star for his service. Upon his return to the states, he was assigned as the Officer in Charge of the Officer Training and Enlisted Training schools in Yorktown, VA. Later, he would be assigned to the Pentagon, in the office of the Deputy Secretary of Defense, where he would meet and fall in love with his wife, Joan H. Pfau. They were married at the Pentagon in 1971. His parents and three sisters, Nancy, Katharine, and Margaret preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Joan; his son, Gail (Billy) in Thousand Oaks, CA; his son, Robert (Kim) of Greenville, SC; his daughter, Georgia (Steve) of The Woodlands, TX; their son, Glenn (Brijon) of Anchorage, AK; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service was held on Saturday, August 22nd at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in University Place, WA. Please visit our guestbook at www.newtacoma.com

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
