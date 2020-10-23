1/1
Caren Smithlin
1949 - 2020
Caren Smithlin
August 22, 1949 - October 14, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Our beloved sister and aunt enjoyed a big life filled with family and friends. Her heart, her mind and her home were always open.
She was born and raised in Kalispell, MT, and graduated from Flathead High School. Caren graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane, spent her adult life in Tacoma and her insurance career at Bratrud Middleton spanned 40 years. She was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, sang in the choir and served on the Council.
Caren will be missed by her 5 siblings, 13 nieces and nephews, and 26 great nieces and nephews. She will be greeted in heaven by nephew Christopher, niece Geoffrey, and parents John and Carol. A private family mass will be at St. Ann Catholic Church. Her final resting place is Gethsemane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Ann in Tacoma.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 23, 2020.
October 22, 2020
Brian & Teresa Woolery
Friend
October 22, 2020
Caren was such a wonderful person! I still cannot come to terms with her death. We got to know each other at Holy Rosary where she joined our choir. After we left there, we continued to sing at St. Ann's once a month. We were a close knit group who would get together once a month to practice and just visit. She also was on the RCIA committee with me and we grew close there. I feel it was a honor to know such a kind spunky funny lady. My prayers are with her and her big loving family!
Teresa Woolery
Friend
