Caren Smithlin

August 22, 1949 - October 14, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Our beloved sister and aunt enjoyed a big life filled with family and friends. Her heart, her mind and her home were always open.

She was born and raised in Kalispell, MT, and graduated from Flathead High School. Caren graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane, spent her adult life in Tacoma and her insurance career at Bratrud Middleton spanned 40 years. She was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, sang in the choir and served on the Council.

Caren will be missed by her 5 siblings, 13 nieces and nephews, and 26 great nieces and nephews. She will be greeted in heaven by nephew Christopher, niece Geoffrey, and parents John and Carol. A private family mass will be at St. Ann Catholic Church. Her final resting place is Gethsemane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Ann in Tacoma.





