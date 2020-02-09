|
|
Carey Lee Rowe Carey Lee Rowe née Inderbitzin passed away peacefully at home in her sleep early in the morning on February 2, 2020. The sun rose to greet her as her family gathered. Carey is preceded by her father Edward (Ed) Inderbitzin, Sr. and her mother Evelyn Inderbitzin née Segretti. She is survived by her husband Jerome Rowe, her daughters Carmen Rowe (Scott Nolan) and Jennifer Eubanks, granddaughter Kaylie Eubanks, and her siblings Edward (Sally) Inderbitzin Jr., Claudia Messenger & Mark Inderbitzin Carey was born on August 11, 1943, the eldest of her 4 siblings. Carey graduated from St. Leo's in the class of 1961. She met Jerome, the love of her life, when she was 15, they married in 1961 and were devoted to each other for 58 years. They adopted their 2 daughters Carmen & Jennifer as babies and built a family of endless love and support. Carey and Jerome traveled to her parents' homelands of Italy and Switzerland along with several other small towns in Europe when Jerome was stationed in Germany for 2 years. Carey loved the ocean, especially Cannon Beach, OR and went there with her family for over 60 years. First as a child and every year since except for the 2 years Jerome and Carey were in Europe and the last 4 years when she could no longer physically travel. One of Carey's greatest joys over the last 19 years was her granddaughter Kaylie. Carey dedicated her whole life to her family with all of her heart and soul. She always generously offered her love and support and always put her family first. Carey faced several serious health conditions in her life and with the endless devotion of her husband Jerome she faced them all, including as a cancer survivor. God decided to bring this very special woman back to him, where we know she watches from heaven over us all, and probably will be full of opinions and advice when we see her again to help us be the best people we can be. The family invites you to celebrate her life on Thursday, February 13th with a rosary at 10:30 and mass at 11:00 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Tacoma, 602 S. 34th St., Tacoma, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carey's name to the Carol Milguard Breast Center, 4525 S. 19th St., Tacoma, WA 98405, (253)759-2622, carolmilgardbreastcenter.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020