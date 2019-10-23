|
Carl O. Cheesman Carl O. Cheesman, 93, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 14, 2019. He was born in Lakin, KS to Enos and Iva Cheesman on July 19,1926. Soon thereafter his father moved the family to the open plains of SE Colorado where he became a successful cattle rancher; however, due to the devastating dustbowl conditions of the 1930's the family was forced to move. They moved first to Greenleaf, ID before finally settling in Sumner, WA. Carl attended Sumner High School where he excelled in both football and basketball. He spent his high school summers working on a number of bulb farms in and around the Sumner area and as fate would have it this is where he met his future wife, Beverly Bride. Upon graduating from high school, he proudly joined the Marines and after boot camp was sent to the south Pacific where he participated in the battles of Guam and Saipan. At the close of the war, Carl was assigned as an MP, third in command, at a prisoner of war camp detaining Japanese and Korean soldiers. During the Korean War, Carl served stateside as a Supply Sgt. for troops stationed in Korea. Next up for Carl was college where he first attended Pacific Lutheran University for one year where he played basketball. He then transferred to the University of Oregon and graduated in 1951 with a BA degree in Accounting. Carl then married the love of his life, Beverly Bride, in January of 1952 and remained happily married to her for over 56 years until she passed in April of 2008. Carl began his professional work career at the Kirk Company in Puyallup in 1953. In 1956, he accepted a position in the accounting department of Weyerhauser which began an 11-year odyssey of being transferred to ever increasing positions of responsibility at various Weyerhauser office locations including Tacoma (WA), Klamath Falls (OR), West Memphis (AR), back to Tacoma, and finally Aberdeen (WA). Seeking to plant permanent roots for he and his family, Carl took a position at Tacoma's Martinac Shipbuilding in the spring of 1967 as their Corporate Secretary-Treasurer. This was a dream job for him, and he remained at Martinac until his retirement in 1989. While at Martinac, Carl served on the Board of Directors for Olympic Savings and Loan for 6+ years. While Carl and Beverly had lived many places over the years, they always considered the town of Fircrest as their "hometown". They first moved there in 1963 while Carl was with Weyerhauser and returned there in 1967 when Carl was hired by Martinac Shipbuilding. This is where they wanted to raise their two sons, Mike and John. He served on Fircrest town committees, coached basketball and baseball teams and for years was a member of both the Kiwanis Club and the Fircrest Golf and Country Club. He loved God, family and country with all his heart. He was a kind, empathetic and humble man who will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceeded in death by his beloved wife Beverly, sisters Mildred and Edith, and brothers Melvin and Merle. He is survived by his sons Mike (Bobbi) and John (Dana) and his five prized grandkids Sarah, Melissa, Alyssa, Stephanie, and Alex. A service with full military honors will be held on November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. Please share a remembrance at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 23, 2019