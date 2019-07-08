|
Carl Ellingson Carl F. Ellingson, 64, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 4, 2019. He was born in Tacoma, grew up in Parkland, and graduated from Washington High School in 1973. He spent his entire working life at St. Regis/Simpson Tacoma Kraft, retiring in 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents Ozzie and Laura Ellingson, and is survived by his brother Robert Ellingson, sisters Janet Ungurs and Kathryn Ellingson, a nephew, nieces and cousins. Carl has gone to join his beloved Lab Johnny for a good long hike in the Celestial Mountains where there are no rangers, leashes, or mosquitoes & your feet never get sore. Go in peace, brother. Ever in our hearts. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For full obituary and guestbook, visit www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 8, 2019