Carl H. Clubb On January 6, 2020, Carl Henry Clubb held the hands of his loving wife, Loretta, and his adored son, Aaron, to be free of his earthly body and distressful issues he had struggled with to join his parents Carl W. and Dorothy Clubb in heaven. Carl was brave and accepted with dignity the progressive changes which began following an automobile accident in November, 2016. He never complained and always thought of how to make preparations for Loretta, whom he referred to after 57 years of marriage as his bride. Theirs was a beautiful love story, one that included holding hands wherever they went. Carl grew up in Tacoma and graduated from Lincoln High School in the class of 1956, after which he attended the University of Chicago and completed his Navy Reserve service while working for the State of Washington for 43 years. He loved everything that had to do with being outdoors and preserving nature, so his career as an environmentalist with the Department of Ecology in the air monitoring division gave him much pride. Carl, Loretta and Aaron enjoyed snow skiing every winter, visiting ski areas in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and California. They backpacked to the family cabin in the North Cascades, most of the time sharing the experience with friends of Aaron's to teach them wilderness skills. Carl coached every team on which Aaron was a player, from T-ball, softball, to soccer. They camped in their trailer throughout the summer in areas that most often included family and friends. Special times were enjoyed on the Memorial Day camping trips they planned, which included group meals, campfires, singing, and games. Carl and Loretta considered their friends to be family and they were never alone. Carl loved to play golf, fish, hunt, and work in his yard. He waved to everyone who passed their house, and would stop to speak to anyone who had the time. After retiring, Carl spent a couple years volunteering at St. Mary's Episcopal Church as sexton. He made every one of Loretta's volunteer projects his own. He worked as a Trustee for St. Albans Girl Scout Camp Trust; he helped her with the Holiday Wreath Project that benefited Mary Bridge Children's Hospital; he was an Envoy Member for the Beta Sigma Phi sorority group to which she belonged. In addition to his wife Loretta and son Aaron, Carl is survived by his grandsons Aidan and Eli Clubb, brother-in-law Bruce James, nephew Casey James, nieces Arielle James Kirkwood, Theresa Attwood Watson, Diane Attwood McMullin and cousins Mary and Arthur Nelson. A special thank you is extended to Carl's family physician Michael Bateman, M.D., who always did and was the most caring friend we could have had. A memorial celebration of Carl's life will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00am, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Interment in St. Mary's Columbarium follows this service, and a reception after that. In lieu of flowers, we have chosen to have memorials directed to St. Albans Girl Scout Trust, c/o 6212 Rosedale St NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. My Darling, as we said every night, Sweet dreams, sleep tight, God bless, I love you.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020