Carl Huss Carl Daniel Huss (72) of Sumner, WA, born on June 11, 1948 in Ellensburg, WA, passed away on May 30, 2020 in Seattle after a short illness. Carl is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marty Huss, his 3 sons, Col Huss, Edward Cella, and Jerry Cella, and 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Miranda, Marissa, DaniRose and Jackson. Carl also had 2 great-grandchildren, Bailey and Charlie. Carl is survived by a sister, Sharon Stamper, and a brother, Ed Huss, in Lewiston, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and his beloved Uncle Dick. Carl served in the Navy from 1965 1969 with two tours in Vietnam. Upon his return from the service, he was employed for 32 years by The Boeing Company and retired 23 years ago. Carl was more than a Dad, or a Papa. Carl was a man, larger than life, with a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor. He was a defender of his country, and an inspiration to his family. Carl showed such love to his entire family, always. He will be held in loving memory by his family, and missed so much by his grandkids. Carl enjoyed crafting. He polished rocks and gem-stones, and set them for gifts to friends and family, he enjoyed working with wood and making custom furniture. Carl was meticulous in all that he did, as evidenced by the beautiful hand-crafted wooden shelving, hand-made Lincoln log "Fort Jackson", and quirky stuffed animal cages he made for his grandchildren. He loved to travel, and especially loved Hawaii. He will rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. The time and date are unknown at this time. In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity of your choice. Marty Huss: "He will always be in my heart. He really was the love of my life, and his life just ended way too soon."
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 7, 2020.