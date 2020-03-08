Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Lambert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Lambert Obituary
Carl Lambert Carl H. Lambert, born in Boston, Massachusetts, 1934, passed away on Su day, February 23, 2020 at the age of 86 in Sumner, Washington. He leaves behind his wife Mary Jane Lambert, his 5 children-Carl B. Lambert (Bertha), Judy Broadhurst (Sam), Laurie Wood, (Steven) Cynthia Day (Late Donald Day), and Erin Lambert. In addition, there are 5 grandchildren-Paul Kramer (Nicole), Maria Herrera (Sergio), Dustin Day, Kramer Wood, and Conner Wood (Olivia). He also leaves 2 brothers Jim Lambert (Marilyn) of Texas, and Paul (Bucky) Moricola (Dolores) of North Carolina. For over 40 years, Carl was the play by play announcer over the radio for the South Puget Sound League, calling high school football games and some basketball games. Also, he was involved with cable television broadcasting the UPS and PLU college football games in years past. He retired teaching from the Sumner School District earlier in life, and he played the trombone as a volunteer in a band. There will be a gathering for the immediate family and for others who wish to attend at Tahoma Cemetery, on Tuesday, the 17th of March, 2020 at 1:45pm. Location is 18600 Southeast 240th Street in Kent, Washington. You are invited to leave your thoughts online at Edward's Funeral Home website. www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -