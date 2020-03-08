|
Carl Lambert Carl H. Lambert, born in Boston, Massachusetts, 1934, passed away on Su day, February 23, 2020 at the age of 86 in Sumner, Washington. He leaves behind his wife Mary Jane Lambert, his 5 children-Carl B. Lambert (Bertha), Judy Broadhurst (Sam), Laurie Wood, (Steven) Cynthia Day (Late Donald Day), and Erin Lambert. In addition, there are 5 grandchildren-Paul Kramer (Nicole), Maria Herrera (Sergio), Dustin Day, Kramer Wood, and Conner Wood (Olivia). He also leaves 2 brothers Jim Lambert (Marilyn) of Texas, and Paul (Bucky) Moricola (Dolores) of North Carolina. For over 40 years, Carl was the play by play announcer over the radio for the South Puget Sound League, calling high school football games and some basketball games. Also, he was involved with cable television broadcasting the UPS and PLU college football games in years past. He retired teaching from the Sumner School District earlier in life, and he played the trombone as a volunteer in a band. There will be a gathering for the immediate family and for others who wish to attend at Tahoma Cemetery, on Tuesday, the 17th of March, 2020 at 1:45pm. Location is 18600 Southeast 240th Street in Kent, Washington. You are invited to leave your thoughts online at Edward's Funeral Home website. www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020