Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl Olson

October 10, 1935 - October 5, 2020

Los Gatos, California - Son of Ruth and Helding Olson, born and raised in Tacoma. After 40 years in Seattle with The Boeing Company moved to Los Gatos California where he died on 10/05/2020 after a long illness. Survived by his wife Anne, sons Rodney and Dale, and grandchildren Tyler, Kyle and Dylan. Much loved, much missed. Thanks for the memories. annecarl@comcast.net





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store