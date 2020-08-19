Carlyn Patricia Matson February 13, 1954-August 10, 2020 Carlyn Spinks-Matson (Joker) kept her love tank full as a mother, Nana, and friend to many. Graduate of Curtis High School '72 and University of Puget Sound '02 as an Occupational Therapist. Her life was dedicated to Girl Scouts as a troop leader and trainer. For 22 years she fought a courageous battle with cancer, never complaining or stopping her from living life, creating memories, traveling, and walking countless 5k's. The yearly highlight was Nana Camp with her 5 grandchildren, Hailey, Kaiden, Emma, Micah, Sawyer and excited for the arrival of the 6th in December. Her positive outlook and perseverance have been passed onto her 3 children, Monica (Camron), Aaron (Terri), and Marcia (Erin), and bonus daughter Laurie (Kelvin). Our guardian angel forever! Celebration of Life to be planned later. To be added to the mailing list and information, email rememberingcarlyn@hotmail.com. In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to Girl Scouts of Western Washington.



