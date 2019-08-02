|
Carmen Dybdahl We say goodbye to much loved Carmen L. Dybdahl. She passed away at her home near Puyallup on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Carmen led a very eventful and joyful life, full of family, friends, and laughter. As a child, she enjoyed the many holiday get-togethers with aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins. Young Carmen also enjoyed books, music, English class, and piano. Carmen consumed books whenever possible, including on family road trips throughout Washington and to western US national parks. Her horse Cheyenne and the cats were treasured. She was also very active outdoors with family and friends. Weekends were spent with family either trout fishing on lakes, salmon fishing on the ocean, digging clams, gathering oysters, picking huckleberries, downhill skiing (but not hunting: she would often say "Do you have to kill something to have a good time?!"). She was a Viking, a Cougar, a Skamaniac, a Duck, a Cheechako, and a Tribuner. At Puyallup High School, Carmen was fully engaged, and made many lasting friends. At Washington State University, she graduated with a degree in journalism, again making many lasting friends! At her first newpaper, the Skamania County Pioneer in Stevenson, WA, she was photographer, writer, editor, and beer purchaser for the editor/publisher. Outside work, she was a ski patroller, EMT, and sheriff reserve. She and her band of what became life-long friends were official disturbers of the peace, on occasion. Carmen left Skamania County for the University of Oregon, where she earned a Masters degree in journalism, and took that to Alaska, working at the Anchorage Times. A talented page designer and copy editor, Carmen joined the Times in 1979, one of numerous reporters and editors that began their careers that year for Alaska's largest newspaper. Many of them became lifelong friends, and decades after leaving Anchorage, Carmen hosted several "Class of '79" gatherings at her home. She went on to become features editor and assistant managing editor for the paper and was a driving force in the Alaska Press Club. Although she was a newcomer to the far north, it did not take her long to acclimate. She helped to manage the family fishing boat and became a patron and collector of Alaskan artists. Carmen loved road trips and ventured to any part of the 49th State where there was a road, always in her trademark pickup truck and camper shell. On one trip to Denali National Park in 1981, she and several friends hopped a tour bus into the park -- and almost didn't survive. The bus slipped off the edge of the narrow gravel road and rolled down a steep embankment, killing the driver and four others on board. Always the journalist, Carmen took notes and got quotes and called in the story as soon she and other passengers were rescued and safely back at the nearest phone. She also administered first aid and helped stabilize the injured until help arrived. In 1988, Carmen moved back to the old home place near Puyallup and joined the Tacoma News Tribune as an editor and page designer until her retirement in 2012. She was known for her rock-solid news judgment and artful style. Reporters always wanted Carmen to lay out and design big pieces. She was a member of the Society of Newspaper Design and helped lead at least one major newspaper redesign. She continued her interest in the arts, and enjoyed many performances at the Seattle Opera. Carmen continued to travel, taking memorable trips through the South, making a pilgrimage to the Jack Daniel's distillery for some of her relatives, visiting Graceland and New York City. Curious about the town of Yellowknife in Canada's Northwest Territories, she drove more than 3,500 miles to check it out, making detours into Banff and Jasper National Parks on the way back. Carmen had many great and long-lasting friends. Most will remember her wit, intellect, insightfulness, humor, and laughter. She took a great interest in other peoples' stories, and gladly helped many people who needed a boost. After struggling, oftentimes privately, with several health problems, Carmen developed end stage kidney disease and complications. She made the extremely brave decision to stop dialysis treatment, and passed peacefully under hospice care. She was 66 years old. Carmen is survived by her brother Mark Dybdahl and his wife Daniela Monk and daughter Kaija Monk Dybdahl of Troy, ID; by her aunts Margie Warner of Arlington, WA and Grace Peterson of Puyallup, WA; and by many cousins. We can rest assured that Carmen is now in a forest, at a beach, on an ocean, or road tripping somewhere, or maybe enjoying a card game and meal with friends or relatives in her backyard. Speaking of which, please come together at her old home place to celebrate her life and share your memories and stories in a "Carmemoration" on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Carmen would have liked to see donations to a worthy cause, especially to support animals or conservation in Washington State. If you would like to honor her legacy as a member of The Nature Conservancy since 1979, consider directing a memorial donation to further their purposes in the state of Washington. The Nature Conservancy, 74 Wall Street, Seattle, WA 98121.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 2, 2019