Carol Ann Dahlstrom Carol (Age 73) passed away Monday December 2, 2019. She was born August 17, 1946 to Clifford and Gudrun Dahlstrom. Carol grew up in Poulsbo, WA and went on to devote her life to teaching in Tacoma, WA. She was preceded in death by her Father Clifford, Mother Gudrun, and Brother Richard "Dick" . Carol is survived by her Sister-in-Law Michele, Nephew Sean, and Nieces Kate and Hailey. She also leaves behind her five Great-Nieces who were the loves of her life. Per Carols request no memorial will he held.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 2, 2020