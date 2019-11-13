|
Carol Ann Miller On Thursday, October 31, 2019 Carol Ann Miller, loving wife and mother of two, passed away from Leukemia at the age of 80. Carol Ann was born June 11, 1939 in Pasadena, CA. She graduated from USC in 1961 with a BS in Occupational Therapy. Carol Ann lived in Foster City, CA for over 30 years and worked as an OT in Daly City, CA. After retiring, Carol Ann and Hart moved to Auburn, WA in 2002. She was active in many organizations including Pi Beta Phi Sorority, Girl Scouts, Island United Church and Marine View Presbyterian Church. Carol Ann will be forever remembered by her husband of 57 years, Roy Hart, two daughters Linda (Tom) Brown and Caroline (Brian) Livergood, her brothers Dave (Sharlene) and Victor (Jennifer) and sister-in-law, Susan (Tom). Her legacy continues with her five grandchildren Kathleen, William (Gracie), Anna, Joshua and Justin. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 1pm at Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 East Side Drive NE, Tacoma Washington. Memorial donations in memory of Carol Ann can be made to the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 13, 2019