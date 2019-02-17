Carol Gustafson Carol passed away February 5, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Swedeburg, NE in 1923. The family moved to Selah, WA when Carol was 14 years old. She graduated from Selah High School in 1940 and later Yakima Valley Junior College. Carol married Edward D. Gustafson on June 12, 1948. Due to Ed's occupa-tion in insurance they lived in several states. In 1963, they settled in Fircrest, WA where they lived for 34 years before moving to Harvest Gate in Puyallup. Carol spent her last 9 years living at Bridgeport Place in University Place, WA where she was an active member of that assisted living community. Carol worked as a book-keeper, but her Christ-ian faith, family and creating a welcoming home were her priorities. Carol and Ed were longtime members of Ta-coma First Covenant Church where she held several volunteer positions. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Esther Pearson; her husband, Ed; and her sib-lings, Elaine, James, Rodger, and Rogene. She is survived by her three children, Don (Joy), Joan (Bill) Matthaei, and Loren (Cissy); five grand-children, Katie (Mike) Moffitt, Elizabeth (Daniel) Carpenter, Peter (Crystal) Matthaei, Brian (Arielle) Gustafson, and Keely Scott; ten great-grand-children; sisters-in-law Beryl Pearson and Maridee Pearson; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Praise Covenant Church in Tacoma, WA. Guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.



Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 17, 2019