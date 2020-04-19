Carol Jean Walsh Carol Jean Walsh passed away surrounded by family at her home April 7, 2020. She was born June 5th 1935 in Pasco Washington to her parents Raymond and Priscilla Doty. She survived by one sister Pat Doty from Yakima Washington. Three daughters Helen Gehring of Glendale Arizona, Kathy Larimore of Glendale Arizona. Susan Lloyd of Bend, Oregon. One son, Robert Bigelow of Puyallup Washington. Proceeded in death by one daughter Pamela Metz of Tacoma Washington. Also survived by three grandchildren David Gerhart of Salt Lake City Utah, Whitney Vishnevskiy of Auburn Washington and Wade Bigelow of Puyallup Washington and five great Grandchildren Raised in Goldendale Washington and graduated from Goldendale High School 1954. She attended Knapp Business College for accounting and graduated in 1965. Carol started her professional business career in 1963 1966 with Elvins Department store of Puyallup Washington. Then moved to Oklahoma with family for a period of 5 years . The family moved back in 1971 to Puyallup Washington. Carol then acquired her job with Puget Sound Marketing working for the Hogan Family that operated and managed 14 grocery stores and many retail strip centers and properties . She was the assistant to the Controller and accounting supervisor and office manager. From 1971-1993. Carol also worked for Contractors Flooring Supply from 1994-1999 managing the accounting office. Carol Jean Walsh was a member of the Life Center Church of Tacoma Washington. She trusted in god to help her and guide her throughout her life. She was a member of the Daffodil Valley Volkesport Association. Which she walked in all fifty states plus several countries In Europe. She loved to cook and watching the Seahawks win. Loved and worked at the Western Washington Fair every chance she got. Also loved music which was distilled from an early age due to both parents being musicians. She loved her family and grandkids and great grandkids. She cherished her longtime friendships with friends. She will be amazingly be missed but spiritually held in our hearts forever till we see her again, under god's grace. A private family service will be held in Goldendale Washington at later date. She will be buried along side her mom and dad. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Life Center of Tacoma Washington in memory of Carol Walsh. Please also visit her obituary on the funeral home website at Curnowfuneralhome.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 19, 2020.