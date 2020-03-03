|
Carol Joan (Kaastad) Boyle Nov 12, 1932 - Feb 27, 2020 Carol Joan (Kaastad) Boyle 87 passed away peacefully at home in Edgewood, WA. surrounded by family and friends. Carol was born and raised in Fargo ND. Her Grandparents settled in Dazey ND to farm. This was her favorite place to visit throughout her life. She was married to the love of her life Don (Papa) Boyle for 35 years. She worked for the phone company in Fargo, Portland, Seattle and Tacoma. She was known for her love of family, her catholic faith, reading and power walking. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Arlene, Niece Susie. She is survived by her loving husband Don, Brother Al, Sister Fern, children Lynn Mulvaney-Craig, Diane Fuesser, and Tim Ledbetter, Step Children, Pat Boyle, Christy Stolz, Steve Boyle, Kathy Thompson, Sandy Holtman, sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 503 3rd Street SW, Puyallup WA 98371 at 11:00 AM with reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to L'Arche Tahoma Hope Community and St Francis House.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 3, 2020