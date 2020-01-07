|
Carol Joan Unrue Carol Joan Unrue, 83, of Port Townsend, Washington, formerly of Gig Harbor and Tacoma, Washington peacefully passed away on January 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Ruth Winter and her husband, William R. Unrue and survived by her children, Rick (Monette) Unrue, Dorothy Lerma, Linda (Dennis) Warren and Terry (Kip) Wight along with 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Carol enjoyed reading, genealogy, gardening, hiking, skiing and swimming and was especially fond of dogs. At Carol's request, there will be no funeral service.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 7, 2020