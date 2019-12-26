Home

Carol Johnston

Carol Johnston Obituary
Carol Johnston Carol Johnston, nee Etherington, age 89, December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Art Johnston. Loving mother of Mark (Valerie Stecker) Johnston, Jeffrey Johnston, Phillip (Katrina) Johnston, and Lori (Scott) Baker. Proud grandmother of Matthew Johnston-Urey, Benjamin (Caitlin) Johnston-Urey, Andrehas Rodriguez, Rebecca Johnston, and Qiu Johnston. Great-grandmother of Madelyn, Annalise, Ari, and Leo Johnston-Urey. Life-long residents of the Pacific Northwest, Carol and Art married in 1951, then raised their family in Milton, Eugene (Oregon), and Bellevue, before retiring to Port Orchard and finally to Harbor Place in Gig Harbor. In retirement, she and Art traveled the world together. Carol was an avid golfer and fervent fan of the Mariners and Seahawks. Her children will always remember, hopefully emulating, her constant grace and good cheer, devotion to family and friends, patience, prudent advice, exquisite taste, and impeccable housekeeping. A memorial service will take place at 1pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Peninsula Lutheran Church, 6509 38th Avenue, Gig Harbor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Carol's name to the capital building fund at Peninsula Lutheran.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 26, 2019
