|
|
Carol E. Miller Dec. 17, 1931 - Aug. 31, 2019 Carol, 87, was born in Milton, Massachusetts to William and Dora Benoit, the youngest of three children. Carol graduated from Ashland High School, Ashland, OR in 1949, and married Jack, her high school sweetheart in 1954. She immediately began the adventures of an Air Force spouse. The family went to Walker AFB NM, Pease AFB NH, Edwards AFB CA, and Elmendorf AFB AK, before the USAF sent Jack to his last assignment at McChord AFB WA in 1973. Carol also maintained the family alone while Jack went on remote assignment to Thule, Greenland for 12 months in 1961. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, camping, bowling and golfing with her husband. After Jack's death in 1995, she continued to travel and expanded her volunteer activities to include Lakewood Senior Center. Seldom seen without a smile on her face, she considered herself to be shy. She was regularly described by her children as 'the woman who once talked for 45 minutes to a wrong number'! Carol died at home following a short illness surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by daughters Margot Swanson, Carolyn Garcia, and Sarah Miller, son Michael Miller, daughter-in-law Green Miller, grandchildren Emily Revard (Cameron), Megan Clingman (Patrick), David Garcia (Tricia), Brian Garcia (Kayo), and Mason Willis, along with ten great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. The family wishes to especially thank CHI Franciscan Hospice, who did so much for us and for Carol to help her through her transition. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held Saturday, November 16th, at 1:00 PM, at Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Carol to CHI Franciscan Hospice, Guide Dogs for The Blind, or The Humane Society.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 6, 2019