Carol Oglesby Carol Oglesby, age 83, died December 19, 2019 in Tacoma. Born August 5, 1936 in Deadwood, SD to Virginia Mae & Cornelius "Marshall" Friel, she was the second of four children. Carol grew up in Tacoma, graduating from St. Leo's High School in 1954. She was a talented and much sought-after keyboardist who worked as a professional musician in and around Tacoma for over 40 years. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Neil & Ed Friel; and by her husband Jimmie R. Oglesby. She is survived by her brother Mike Friel; her children: Laura Kaperick (Michael), Lisa Jewell (Jeff), Michelle Williams (Ed), and Christopher Oglesby; her grandchildren, Tera, Olivia & Owen; and by great grandsons Clinton & Harlan. At Carol's request, there will be no formal services. Donations may be made in her memory to the Tacoma Pierce County Humane Society.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 29, 2019