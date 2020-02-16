|
Carol Williams Carol Williams died from complication of dementia on February 9, 2020. Carol retired from Tacoma Public Schools in 2003 after many years of teaching special education first at Jason Lee Middle School, (Mrs. Fain to her students then) then at Stadium High School, and finally with alternative programs, including Remann Hall and the Lincoln Tree Farm. She started her career in Florida, where she grew up, and then taught in New York and Hawaii, before her many years in Tacoma. Carol had a passion for gardening, cooking, and sewing (we have the Taunton magazines for those interested!) but mostly for people. She loved being silly and making people laugh. She volunteered for many years at the Discovery Shop (American Cancer Society) in the Proctor district. She was an avid member of the Horsehead Bay Garden Club. She spent countless hours in our garden and loved showing it off. It was one of the gardens on the Gig Harbor Garden Tour in 2018. She is survived by Tim Williams, her husband of 31 years, her son Zac and his wife Megan, Tim's children Soren, Colin and his wife Renee, & Karen and her husband Justin. She especially loved and cherished her grandchildren, Christian Fain, Davy Williams, Ellie Williams, Michael Fain, Cody Wild Fain, Max Timothy Fain, Sia Ericksen, and Kaia Ericksen. Carol was a leukemia (CLL) survivor; Special thanks to Dr. Chitaley and all the caring staff at Tacoma General Hospital and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Carol also suffered from dementia, but eventually settled in to Brookdale Harbor Bay. Special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Brookdale, and also to the residents and their families who truly became part of our family during her last nine months. A celebration of her life will be held in late August. To be sent details, send an email to [email protected] and put "Celebration" in the subject line. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or go buy something at the Discovery Shop, or donate to the Gig Harbor Garden Tour Association which supports literacy on the GH peninsula.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020