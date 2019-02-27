Home

Carole Marten Carole Ann (Fink) Marten was born in Seattle WA to Raymond and Selma Fink and passed away in Tacoma WA on February 19, 2019 at the age of 75 after a brave battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her loving husband George of almost 57 years, daughters Michelle (Rick) Roof, Julie Marten, and son Joe (Stacey) Marten and grandchildren Derek (Stephanie), Chris and Kayla Roof and Logan and Austen Marten and her sister Rayanne (Greg) Halsey. Carole was preceded in death by her parents and brother Raymond. Carole was an employee of the Sumner School District for 26 years working in transportation and food services. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday March 3rd at noon at the Totem Yacht Club 5045 North Highland, Tacoma, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Franciscan Foundation Palliative and Hospice Care.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 27, 2019
