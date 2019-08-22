Home

Caroline L. Sorem June 10, 1951 - August 14, 2019 Caroline Louise Sorem, 68 of Lakewood, WA unexpectedly passed away at home in her loving husband's arms on August 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, Carl Walter Bridges. Caroline is survived by her mother, Eunice Bridges, brother Engle Bridges, her daughters, Wendy McNeal, Heidi Silcio, and Tawnie Saurman. Step-Daughter Shaudow Bannister, and Step-Son Brandon Sorem. A private viewing was held at Mountain View Funeral home on August 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, her daughters have set up GoFundMe page to assist their father in covering funeral and future costs. GoFundMe link: www.gofundme.com/funeral-cost-caroline-sorem
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 22, 2019
