Carolyn Catherine Brassfield Carolyn Catherine Brassfield, age 81 of Yelm, WA passed away on Nov. 30, 2019 at Pioneer Place Memory Haven in Tacoma, WA. Carol was born in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 15, 1938. She was the first of two children to the late Violet and Marvin Cox. Their family moved to WA in 1948 and she graduated from Clover Park High School. Carols mother passed when she was very young and her father remarried Carolyn Cox. Carol married Orin Brassfield in 1958; they welcomed their first son James in 1959 and their second son David in 1965. Carol had spent some time working for the Veterans Administration, but her true devotion was a full-time mother to her boys. She had a caring, happy spirit. In the kitchen, her most memorable meal would be her meatloaf. Upon her children becoming adults she spent time working at Gibson's Flower Shop in Tacoma. Her and Orin shared a passion for classic cars and were involved in the Graffiti Vintage Car Club of Parkland. They would travel to numerous car shows, while listening to Elvis, in their Blue 1951 Chevrolet. In 1993 Carol and Orin moved to Yelm in the Lake Lawrence West Community. She enjoyed volunteering for the community for 15 years. She was very active in events as the community Secretary. She enjoyed the Christmas Bazaar shows and did most anything the community needed. Carol and Orin would put on a Labor Day picnic car show of their own for 18 years. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Orin; sons James (Heidi) and David (Kathy) 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister Jean; parents Marvin and Violet Cox and Step Mother Carolyn Cox. A committal ceremony for Carol will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Lakewood on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1PM with a reception to follow. In the spring of 2020, her beloved Lake Lawrence West Community will hold a Celebration of Life for her.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019