Carolyn D. Jackson Carolyn D. Jackson - 88, passed away on April 26, 2019. She was born in Memphis, MO, the daughter of James and Cleona (North) Drummond. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Jackson. She is survived by her sons, Chuck and Mike Jackson; grandchildren, Zachary and Candice Jackson; sister Jan Achziger; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be celebrated at 11:30am on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View Cemetery, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood. A reception will follow in the Willow Room.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 12, 2019