Obituary Condolences Flowers Carolyn (Whipple) Dingman Carolyn (Whipple) Dingman; age 81, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend; passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Born on August 20, 1937 to Leon Whipple and Fern (Foster) Whipple, Carolyn was the middle child between siblings, Foster and Cherie. After graduating from Ogden High School in 1955 she went on to attend Weber State University and then Brigham Young University where she received her bachelor's degree in journalism. This accomplishment made her family very proud. For the next 10 years she worked at the Provo Herald as a news reporter, showcasing her skills for writing and storytelling. After life brought her to Tacoma, Washington she met her future husband Justin Lee Dingman when a package (a red carpet) was delivered to his home by mistake. Being neighborly, he returned the package and the two were married six months later. Carolyn and Justin married on August 31, 1974 and were later sealed in the temple on August 31, 1977. Two years later Justin was stationed in Iran with the US Air Force. Carolyn, with her fighting spirit, decided to join him and took the long journey, with only her cat as companion. She was sent home a few weeks later due to the unsafe living conditions, but she had an adventure, nonetheless. Together the pair enjoyed travelling, road trips, visiting family and friends, being homebodies, and embracing their community in North Tacoma. They were married for 33 years before Justin passed away on April 19, 2008. Aside from wife, Carolyn was also, mother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her stepson, Jack. While raising her daughter, Jessica, Carolyn enjoyed volunteering in the classroom, being the vanpool for her friends, and attending piano recitals and soccer games. When Jessica was in high school, Carolyn worked in the school lunch program where she enjoyed interacting with all the kids. She loved being social. People who knew her as a young woman described her as "iconic" and "someone to look up to". She had an exuberant smile, easy laugh, and was very bright and quick witted. Carolyn was as friendly and engaging as she was stubborn and tenacious. A firecracker, she burned bright, drew eyes, and lifted hearts while doing it. She was devoted to family and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Genealogy, travelling, gardening, reading, writing, animals, chocolate, and Cannon Beach were some of her favorite things. But more than anything she loved being a mom and grandma. She is survived by her daughter Jessica (Dingman) Pabst; son-in-law Riley Pabst; grandsons Miles (2) and Luca (10 mo.); her younger sister Cherie (Whipple) Rasmussen; stepson Jack Dingman and his wife Sandi Dingman; and their 4 children Monica, Tracy, Andrea and Neil, and 5 (almost 6) grandchildren Kayla, Charlotte, Alexis, Cameron, Liam and baby girl on the way. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Justin Dingman, older brother (Leon) Foster Whipple, and her parents Leon and Fern Whipple. She will be missed by many although there is comfort knowing she is at peace and reunited with her late husband, Justin and many family, friends and pets who passed before her. They are "together forever". A viewing will be held on Thursday 05/23 from 4-8 pm at Weeks' Dryer Mortuary (220 134th St S, Tacoma, WA 98444). A graveside service and burial will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on Friday 5/24 at 10:15 am (18600 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98042). A memorial service will be held on Saturday 06/01 at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1102 S Pearl St, Tacoma, WA 98465). All are welcome. Remembrances for Carolyn can be made to the Humane Society.



