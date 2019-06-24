Carolyn Fay Williams (Cheyney) June 29, 1951-April 3, 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Carolyn passed away April 3, following a tragic accident, after a long fight, surrounded by family. Her unexpected loss has left a tremendous void, and she will be missed by many. Her caring heart and love for her family will always be cherished and will live on in all she touched as her legacy. Carolyn graduated from W.F. West High School, in Chehalis, WA in 1969. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Dale G. Williams, daughter; Tanya Honey (Williams), (Todd), three grandchildren Zachary Allen, Ryan Quinn, and Ella Nicole. Son; Anthony Dale, brother Fred Cheyney, (Pam). And mother-in-law, Wanda Lucille Williams. However, her love extends far beyond our bounds. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be made to In the name of Carolyn F Williams Please join us for her Celebration of Life June 29 th , 2019. At the home of Dale and Carolyn Williams in Lakewood, WA. Open House 1:00-4:00pm: info on Facebook.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary