Carolyn Foos Carolyn "Kay" May Faulkner Foos passed away on 8/10/2020 at the age of 96. Kay is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marta & Ron Tybon, her daughters, Avis Quinlan and Leah McIntyre, daughter-in-law, Leslie Foos, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Kay survived the death of her husband, John Foos, Sr. of 49 years and her son, John Foos, Jr. The family will hold a private service and plans to have a Celebration of Life later. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com
.