Carolyn Hamre Carolyn (Cavanaugh) Hamre of Puyallup, WA was a couple weeks shy of her 91st birthday when she went home to her Lord on September 17th, 2019. A caring and generous mother and grandmother, she loved family, church, traveling, sharing stories, telling jokes, and her Irish heritage. Born to Walter and Lena Cavanaugh in Harlowton, MT, she was one of six children. She started working for the Milwaukee Railroad when she was a teenager. At the railroad she met Alvin Hamre. They were married from 1954 until his death in 1976; they had five children. The family moved to Puyallup in 1969. Carolyn worked a variety of seasonal jobs (Valley Packers, Van Lierop Bulb Farm, etc.) to save for family vacations. At church, she made quilts and assembled baby layettes. She is preceded in death by her husband Al, her sons Marty and Jim. She is survived by her children Tom (Kristi), Michael, Mary (Marty) Kellogg, daughter-in-law Debbie, sister Helen Hilts, and 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Service held Sept 28, 11AM, All Saints Parish, Puyallup.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019