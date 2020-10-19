1/1
Carolyn Kay Anderson
1942 - 2020
October 28, 1942 - October 10, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Carolyn Anderson was born October 28, 1942 to Charles and Alice Marsh. She was in the first graduating class at Wilson High School in 1959. Carolyn lived most of her life in Western Washington, and her last 40+ years in Pierce County. She had a 25-year career with the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs, serving as the advertising sales director for their "Washington Policeman" Magazine. Carolyn did not retire to a casual life, but continued to be active as a property manager. In her retirement years, she enjoyed being an Awana leader.
Carolyn passed away peacefully, and went home to be with our Lord Jesus on October 10. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband F. John Anderson, sons Steven Basmajian and Bryan Anderson, daughter Christine Thiessen-Simard (Scott), grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
