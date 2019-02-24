Carroll Gabriel Kastelle August 9, 1926 January 8, 2019 Carroll was born on August 9, 1926 to Linnie and Astrid (Thyse) Kastelle in Fergus Falls Minnesota. He passed away peacefully on January 8, 2019 while surrounded by many of his family members. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. Carroll enjoyed fine furniture and cabinet making, golf, hunt-ing, fishing, and dancing. Now he is rejoicing and danc-ing with his Savior, Jesus. Carroll served in the Army Air Force at the end of WW2, and in the Navy during the Korean War. He attended Concordia College (Moor- head, MN) and Pacific Lutheran College. Carroll was an educator for 30 years in the Tacoma School District as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and principal. Carroll is survived by his wife of 63 years Delores (Jensen), son Craig (Leslie), daughter Pamela (Keith) Kirkendall, brother Rodney (Arlene), five grand-children, one great-grand-child, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his twin-brother Charles, brother George, sisters-in-law Jewel and Darlene, and brothers-in-law Norman and Harvey. A memorial service will be held at 1:00, March 2nd, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 12115 Park Avenue South, Tacoma WA. For more information www.edwardsmemorial.com/obituaries/Carroll-Gabriel-Kastelle?obId=4011095#/obituaryInfo

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary