1/1
Cary Lee Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cary Lee Jones April 6, 1943 to July 15, 2020 Cary Lee Jones left us unexpectedly in Tacoma, WA on July 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Cary is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Betty, his two children Deanne and Scott, and his grandchildren, Nathan and Ryan. Cary is preceded in death by his mother, Mavis, his father, Thomas, and his brothers, Lane and Thomas (Tucker). A private ceremony will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery. Donations may be made in Cary's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org. The family invites you to share your memories of Cary at www.klontzfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klontz Funeral Home and Cremation Services
410 Auburn Way N
Auburn, WA 98002
(253) 833-1322
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klontz Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved