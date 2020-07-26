Cary Lee Jones April 6, 1943 to July 15, 2020 Cary Lee Jones left us unexpectedly in Tacoma, WA on July 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Cary is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Betty, his two children Deanne and Scott, and his grandchildren, Nathan and Ryan. Cary is preceded in death by his mother, Mavis, his father, Thomas, and his brothers, Lane and Thomas (Tucker). A private ceremony will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery. Donations may be made in Cary's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project
at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org
. The family invites you to share your memories of Cary at www.klontzfuneralhome.com
.